The Chautauqua Park playground project is finally complete. A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st at 3 p.m. will open the playground.

The park is a 31-acre community park acquired from Seven Hills Chautauqua Company in 1916 located just off East Parrish Avenue.

The Mayor of Owensboro and City Commissioners will be present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Playground equipment installed by Miracle of KY &TN.

