Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Reopening of Toyota Experience Center

In Princeton, the Toyota Indiana Experience Center was re-opened after a $1 million re-investment. The renovations come 10 years after the original opening of the center.

“Basically, the look and feel of it was getting outdated, and all the new technologies we’re using on the floor, we brought those into the experience center,” says Leah Curry, President of Toyota Indiana Manufacturing.

The renovated center now allows visitors to experience exactly how the vehicles are made thanks to virtual reality

“They could put on some lenses, and they could understand. They could be right in the middle of a stamping shop, and they can look around and find out where they’re at. They can see our processes and how we stamp the panels up, then the next thing they can look at is they’ll be right in the middle of a paint shop, and they can see the robots painting the actual vehicles that go down,” says Curry.

But the experience center wasn’t the only thing Toyota invested in.

“Today, we announced another $100,000’s that we are adding to the first robotics program, so this will allow, currently there are six different high schools that are involved, this will allow it to spread,” says Curry.

Toyota is excited to support the future of stem in the area.

“They’re gonna bring in innovative ideas, new ways of doing things. They are our next generation, and they’re coming in here, and they’re gonna be prepared to take us to another level in technology,” says Curry.

There were six area high schools showcasing their newly designed robots at the new Toyota Indiana Experience Center, and they’re working their hardest to get to the world’s competition in Detroit in April.

