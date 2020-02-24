Reward Increased for Information Surrounding Slain Horses

The award for information surrounding the deaths of 21 horses in Kentucky has increased to $23,000, reports WDRB.

The horses discovered in December 2019 along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. The horses were scattered over a large area and they appeared to have been hunted. Authorities say some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.

The person who provides information to the culprit(s) responsible for the attack will be given the award.

