Returning Soldier Cherishes Special Homecoming With Son

A local soldier returns home after serving overseas for more than nine months with an emotional homecoming Sunday afternoon.

It was an emotional but exciting day for one Evansville boy, who got the surprise of a lifetime.

“That was probably one of my top moments,” said Jeremiah Nurrenbern.

“A cherished homecoming has been deployed for more than nine months as a maintenance mechanic with the U.S. Army, working in and around Poland.

Nurrenbern says he’s missed his son Elijah’s first hockey game, Little League World Series and many other events with his daughter as well.

This is the longest I have been away from my family – maybe a month at max before this – but being gone for that long is hard,” said Nurrenbern.

Elijah is part of the Challenger League that’s part of the Little League’s adaptive baseball program for children with physical and intellectual challenges.

That made the mission to come home for Nurrenbern more special. With today’s technology, Nurrenbern says even a simple phone call or face-time call falls short.

“Amazing, social media and camera phones just does not do justice,” said Nurrenbern. “To see him in person and hug him and everything.”

A simple homecoming and a simple hug from his son is all that he needed. On this Memorial Day weekend, one family has something special to cherish for a lifetime.

As for what’s next for Nurrenbern, he says that his family already has camping, fishing and other outdoor activities planned for the rest of the holiday weekend.

