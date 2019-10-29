Return of the Mac (and Cheese Festival)!

Fall weather is when we start craving comfort food, and there’s nothing more comforting than mac and cheese, right?

Zach agrees with me.

Last year was a blast, and we had so much mac and cheese!



Get Your Tickets TODAY to a COMPETITION OF A CULINARY STAPLE! Cost of admission includes FREE samples of delicious Mac & Cheese. Also included are FREE a samples of local craft beer for attendees 21 & Older. Kids 12 & Under FREE!

Visit www.tristatefoodbank.org/macfest for more information and to get your tickets.

HELP FIGHT HUNGER in our community by joining Tri-State Food Bank for its’ 3rd Annual Mac & Cheese Festival! Proceeds from this event benefit the many programs TSFB provides for those children, families, and seniors facing food insecurity.

In this COMPETITION OF A CULINARY STAPLE, Professional and Amateur Chefs will put their skills to the test in a friendly competition of traditional, non-traditional, and dessert Mac & Cheese dishes. Celebrity judges will sample and score all of the participating chef’s culinary masterpieces and award winners in each category – traditional, upscale, and dessert. Be sure to vote for your favorite chef and help them take home the “People’s Choice” award.

EVENT SNAPSHOT – The Mac & Cheese Festival is a ticketed fundraiser event where guests can sample numerous Mac & Cheese dishes provided by professional and amateur chefs. Silent auction items will be available for bid, live entertainment, local craft beer samples and cash bars will be available. We’ll also have some groundbreaking news that’ll be shared with all who attend.

Your support of Tri-State Food Bank through this event is greatly appreciated and we look forward to seeing you there!

Looking forward to the “return of the mac”?

The mac is back this Saturday…and aside from feasting on ooey-gooey-melted goodness, you’ll get to scope out the brand new Tri-State Food Bank location!

If you get your tickets today, they’re just thirty dollars, and remember, this includes all the samples.

There will be craft beer from Myriad and Carson’s, and I’ll be there tasting right along-side you!

