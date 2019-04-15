Retired Newburgh Priest Remembers Visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral

The catholic community here in the Tri-State is also feeling the loss of that historical building. Many churches are standing with those in Paris as we see the fiery demise of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Notre Dame Cathedral fire is now under control, but the damage is done. Tonight many people especially those who visited and saw the clerical work inside the cathedral are shocked at how quickly the world is losing a historical treasure.

Pictures of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris now mean so much more after a fire burns through the historic building creating ruins. Vicar Joseph Ziliak actually visited the cathedral twice.

“This tower came down fell down. These were still standing the last i saw. And these things were so tall they couldn’t get water up to them,” says Ziliak.

Around 50,000 people visit the cathedral every day.

“The colors that hit you when you went in. And they just bathed the space inside with that. So you got that. You have people that are looking at carved statues, people that look at stone work. And some of the delicacies particularly on the outside above each door way there is a whole raft of statues,” says Ziliak.

The cathedral has been standing since the 1200’s, but flames reportedly started by an electrical problem are burning down the cathedral and its clerical art.

“All of these wonderful stories that we read and see in the bible are here visually,” says Ziliak.

Now only photos show a world renowned cathedral that many people hoped to visit within their lives.

Thousand of hands went into creating the cathedral, a nd now millions of eyes are watching the Notre Dame Cathedral burn in Holy Week.

“The very week that we walk with our lord to Calvary and undergo with him his passion and depth for us but that this is a point of passionate death for much of what we know,” says Ziliak.

Not everything was loss in the Notre Dame Cathedral fire. 16 statues including the 12 Apostles and 4 Evangelists, were removed from the cathedral for renovation just days ago.

