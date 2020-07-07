Retailers Request Governors Mandate Masks

The back-and-forth over the economy reopening and shutting back down across the nation is prompting prominent retailers across America–and here in the Tri-State–to make an new request.

A diverse group of businesses, from Macy’s to Dollar General, Costco to AutoZone, are speaking with one voice.

They’re asking governors–who’ve shown a scattershot approach across the nation in the fight against COVID-19–to come to a consensus:

Mandate mask wearing.

The retailers are trying to stave off another round of shutdowns, fearing a lack of traffic means the next time they close up could be for good.

That’s something that keeps mom-and-pop shop owners up at night too.

“It is really gonna affect a lot of local businesses. Unfortunately we gotta pay our normal taxes, we gotta pay everything and our bills keep on coming,” listed store owner Alex Quintero.

Here in the Tri-State, right now only Illinois requires people to keep masks on in public.

That’s something state leaders credit with helping keep the spread lower than it could be.

Though daily data still shows a continued rise overall, in Illinois–relative to the state’s population–it’s nowhere near other hot spots like Arizona.

“Maintaining 6 feet of distance, washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings. These new habits must be reinforced now and every day going forward. Without a vaccine, these will make all the difference between what will happen in Illinois over the coming months and what we see now in other parts of the nation that have reopened too quickly,” Governor J.B. Pritzker explained.

Illinois doctors continue to stress keeping with that is key.

“I think some of the Sunbelt states didn’t have as strictly-enforced policies as we have had in the Midwest,” offered Dr. Mia Taormina.

As of tonight–neither Governors Beshear nor Holcomb–have indicated their feelings on a mandate one way or the other, continuing to strongly recommend them.

Their latest thoughts in the wake of retailer requests may come during their addresses later in the week.

