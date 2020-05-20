Retail Stores Reopen Across Kentucky

“It’s been 8 weeks today since we’ve been closed so we are excited about reopening,” says Natasha Stanley, owner of Bella Ragazza Boutique in Owensboro. She says even though they were forced to close their store, the stay at home orders didn’t keep their customers away. “Women love to shop. A pandemic doesn’t get us down when it comes to that.”

They altered their business for this pandemic by offering free shipping, curbside pickup, and porch delivery.

“We are still offering a lot of those services now too to help people that maybe aren’t as comfortable. We are just here to bring happiness and joy to people during this time,” explains Stanley. The business did slow down as our day to day lives shifted. “I do think the cancellation of events is kind of what really hurt us. The Kentucky Derby, and Easter, and Mother’s Day and Graduation.”

Now we can breathe a sigh of relief as the economy opens up with caution.

“We are of course cleaning everything that we can. We are wiping everything down. We have a new credit card machine so there’s no contact with that situation. We are going to be emailing receipts to our guests,” says Stanley. All of these precautions are in place so we can practice social distancing while shopping. The rules in Kentucky say businesses like this one can be open at one-third capacity.

There will also be hand sanitizer available so customers can keep their hands clean while hunting for their new favorite finds. Staley is relieved to finally catch up with her customers after these long two months.

“Having to do the shipments and stuff that’s been great and I love the support but I want to see their faces. I want to have those conversations. Every day these women inspire me and I’m excited to get them back in the stores,” says Stanley.

