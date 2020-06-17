Local Restaurants Still Struggling to Recover From COVID-19 Pandemic

Local restaurant owners are struggling to recover from the widespread damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the widespread temporary shutdown of all restaurants, new safety restrictions put in place as establishments reopen haven’t made things any easier for owners.

Restaurants around Evansville opened on Monday, May 11, at 50% capacity as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state of Indiana – though in an effort to allow local restaurants to serve a larger amount of customers in an open, safe atmosphere, the Reopen Evansville Task Force pushed to relax outdoor seating restrictions, and successfully so.

While efforts to maintain business through carryout, delivery, and outdoor seating areas haven’t been in vain, some restaurant owners are still frustrated by state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, which have already caused some eateries to permanently close.

Evansville’s eastside Steak ‘n Shake and the Wendy’s near Eastland Mall were both casualties of the economic impact of the pandemic.

Local restaurant owners are now bracing for an uncertain future, as concerns of a second wave of COVID-19 are circulating, which could further damage the restaurant industry.

