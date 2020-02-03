Restaurant Owner Speaks Out Following Phone Discovery

A restaurant visitor in Evansville got a shock, after finding a phone with a rolling camera in the restroom.

The owner of Tres Reynas says, she was just as shocked to learn one of their own is accused of hiding that phone.

“Never thought that was him,” said Susanti Castro, the owner of the restaurant. “I didn’t know, until I heard the news. Even my husband didn’t know too.”

Susanti Castro has owned Tres Reynas off Main Street for around a year and a half, and kept Marcos Alberto Ambriz Leon on staff since then, until now.

He was arrested Friday on charges of attempted voyeurism after one of their customers contacted police earlier in the week.

The victim told police that she was eating lunch when she got up to go to the restroom. But when she got inside, she found something she didn’t expect.

She told police Leon went into the restroom before she did, saying he had to put paper towels in there.

But when she went to use the soap dispenser, a phone fell out and she saw it was recording.

Customers, though, are still coming back to the restaurant–

“I don’t think you should hold a business responsible for one incident that one employee made. That’s a bad choice of the employee. They took care of it. I think that they’re still a good place to eat,” explained diner Marc Denz.

–with the owner grateful, but still in shock herself over what happened.

“He broke my heart, he broke my trust. He broke Tres Reynas’ love. We’re very solemn since that thing happened. We were dead, like a funeral place.”

While Leon awaits his day in court next Tuesday, Tres Reynas is awaiting business getting back to normal.

