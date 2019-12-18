Rest Stop Safety for the Holidays

‘Tis the season for travel.

Thousands across the Tri-State are gearing up for guests to arrive over the holidays.

But with some drives longer than others, you might find yourself at a rest stop for a quick pick me up.

“It’s definitely a drive. And with traffic, that’s easily like a two-three hour trip sometimes,” explained Genesis Soul on her trip over the holidays.

With Christmas around the corner, millions of Americans will be hitting the open road and heading out on long distances, and with those lengthy drives sometimes comes the need to pull over.

But while rest areas and truck stops are a great way to take a break from the road, police say it’s not a time to take a break from awareness of your surroundings.

“This is the time of year you really want to up your game,” explained Trooper Corey King of Kentucky State Police.

Trooper King says, paying attention means more than just keeping an eye out for suspicious characters who may be around the area.

“Notice where you’re at. For one, know your landmarks in case you have to dial 911. Know your location at least by landmark,” Trooper King said.

He also adds that this time of year is especially crucial for keeping an eye on the car–

“Many of you could be transporting expensive items. This could be tech gadgets, it could be firearms, it could be a lot of different things. Something that thieves say this time of year: ’tis the season for thieving,” King listed.

–and on each other.

“If you do get out of the vehicle, go in pairs. It’s better off going with a buddy to the restroom, or just generally walking around outside your vehicle to stretch,” the trooper advised.

And while long drives may tempt you to simply find the first place to pull over, know there’s always a next stop down the road–

“If there’s some people around that just makes you uneasy, just drive on. Do not get out of your vehicle,” King said.

–to make sure your December drive stays merry and bright, and you get home for the holidays on time.

