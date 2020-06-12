Resources Available for Tri-State Community Members in Need of Jobs

With the unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act set to expire at the end of July, millions of Americans are looking to return to work.

While some businesses are seeking to fill empty roles by posting their openings online, others have turned to the less traditional method of virtual job fairs.

Virtual job fairs are being held throughout the Tri-State in an effort to help people get back to work after job losses and layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manpower employment agency has been hosting virtual job fairs to help Tri-State community members get back on track.

“Right now with the current situation that everyone is facing, this seems like this is gonna be the easiest way to meet them face to face, but still with social distancing,” said Nisa Faith, a Manpower Recruiter at the company’s Owensboro location.

There are multiple online resources available for those looking for work:

“There are still jobs out there, there are still good jobs out there, and there are still very, very good candidates out there,” said Faith.

According to Faith, positions in industries like financial services, food manufacturing services, and automotive services are in high demand in the Tri-State area.

Manpower has employment agency locations all over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

