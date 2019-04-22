Residents Weigh in on Muhlenberg County Escapees

Two separate inmates at two different facilities, both found ways to escape in just two weeks. Now local residents are weighing in on living so close to where it all happened.

“I think they need to get better security in our jails and facilities,” says Taylor Groves, Greenville resident.

A Muhlenberg County Detention Center inmate is back in custody after escaping the facility this weekend. Kentucky State Police say the escapee Nicholas Barbre fled from a rear door of the detention center.

“The local Greenville policeman came to our door and knocked on it and asked if we knew an inmate that had escaped,” says Brad Sparks, Greenville resident. “We didn’t know.”

Barbre was located a little over an hour later on Pritchett Drive near the facility.

“I knew the boy,” says Tyler Piper, Greenville resident. “Went to school with him for a very long time so I knew he wasn’t dangerous. He was just trying to get out of jail, but I wasn’t scared but like I said, the neighborhood might’ve been.”

While many were concerned, other neighbors say they were alerted on their phones and made sure to stay inside.

“Concerned about the kids safety who lives here,” says Piper.

But just nine days ago, a manhunt was also underway in Muhlenberg County for Charles Pedigo who broke out of the Green River Correctional Complex from a minimum security section of the jail raising the question of safety in nearby neighborhoods.

“It can happen anywhere, but I mean I get a little uneasy,” says Piper. “They’re inmates for a reason. Most people go to jail for a good reason. You’ve got dangerous inmates.”

In the meantime, neighbors say they hope it doesn’t happen anytime soon.

“I don’t know what they can do differently but something needs to be happening,” says Piper.

44News reached out to the State Prison and the Detention Center to see what they were doing to ensure safety and security. Both facilities were not able to speak with us.

