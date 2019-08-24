Residents Raise Health Concerns at Evansville Apartment Complex

The mold growing inside one man’s apartment was so bad he was forced to leave.

Residents tell me the Arbors on Evansville’s south side lacks management and something needs to be done.

“It’s becoming almost unbearable, the timing, were talking about the timing of 30 days and it’s still to complete, the problem is still not fixed,” said resident Walter Wadlington.

Many speaking out about long maintenance times, standing water, bugs, and mold, in what they describe as a nightmare.

A former tenant at the Arbor apartments says the condition in his living space was so bad – he was forced to leave.

“You know if something like that happens and they don’t want to do much about it, it’s time to go, it’s time to move out,” said former resident Larry Greenwell.

Almost a month ago, Greenwell says he discovered a leak in the furnace area, which led to flooding and eventually mold.

The conditions-damaging many of his belongings.

“If they would have showed just a little bit of compassion,” said Greenwell’s sister Sarita Knuckles.

She says the apartment wasn’t dealing with the matter properly and wishes they would communicate with tenants more effectively.

“Given him some kind of timeline, when they could fix the problem, instead of just no response,” she said.

Now current residents are demanding change and asking what’s taking so long.

“I hope they take the tenants seriously and they look at us not just as a paycheck,” said Wadlington. “But look at us as hey you know what, I wouldn’t live like that so why would I want the tenants to live like that.”

He says he has been dealing with the same problem and showed us this video of the leaks inside his apartment–nearly a month later, still nothing has changed.

“I just feel that I should be able to live in an apartment that’s not leaking water from the ceiling, and if it does happen, it doesn’t take 30 days for the problem to be addressed,” he said.

44news has reached out to the property management for comment but have not heard back. We’re told tonight by residents that a potential new company could be buying the property.

As for the Greenwell, who moved out because of the conditions, he says he plans on retrieving his deposit on monday, a far less amount of money than what was lost.

Comments

comments