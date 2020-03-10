Residents of Owensboro Senior Citizen Center Under Flu Quarentine

Residents at Carmel Home, a senior citizen center located at 2501 Old Hartford Road in Owensboro, Kentucky, are currently under quarantine until Friday due to the flu.

An employee at Carmel Home reported that a few of the residents caught the flu, so they are being proactive with precautionary procedures.

All visitations including visits from family members have been suspended at this time.

Residents are currently confined to their rooms and are also being served food on disposable dishes in an effort to maintain good hygiene.

