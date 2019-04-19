Residents Enraged After Johnson Co. Prosecutor Receives Slap on the Wrist

In Indiana, Johnson County residents are enraged after one county official pleads guilty to domestic violence and only receives a slap on the wrist.

Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper pleaded guilty to domestic violence. He was sentenced to 18 months of community service and was court ordered to step down from his position as a prosecutor.

However, his sentencing is receiving a lot of backlash from county officials who say elected officials should be held to a higher standard and one domestic violence survivor agrees.

Domestic violence survivor Patti Doan says, “I think it sends a message to men of this county and people everywhere that you can get away with it if you have the money and the power.”

Special prosecutors for the case say it wasn’t a matter of going soft on copper it was about focusing on the victim and what she wanted.

