Reserved Seating for Owensboro HydroFair Go on Sale March 10

Starting March 10, the City of Owensboro will launch reserved seating ticket sales for the Owensboro HydroFair.

The Owensboro Convention Center will have ticketed areas available offering different amenities, ranging from reserved seating to VIP experience. Tickets will start at just $10.

The 2020 event will take place on Aug. 15 & 16 and will have more than 50 teams in seven different hydroplane classes. Races will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with final races concluding 5 p.m. both days.

Besides hydroplane racing, the weekend event will include live music at Friday After 5 and the annual Bridge 5K/10K.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

