A special presentation will be held at the University of Evansville’s campus. UE Alumni Amber Gowen will present her research on the service of Evansville nurses during World War I, on the home front and on the frontlines in France.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 100 at the Koch Center for Engineering and Science.

The event is free and open to the public.

This presentation is sponsored by Gender and Women’s Studies at UE.

