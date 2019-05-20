Rescuer Reacts to Drowning

The two-year-old who was found unresponsive in a pond has passed away.

On Friday two children wandered away. One was found unresponsive and one was found near the pond.

Before emergency crews arrived, neighbors jumped into action.

“It’s just heartbreaking when you pull up there and you see an infant or a child laying right there beside the water lifeless. You’re going to what you’re going to do. You are going to try to bring them back to life,” says Steve Mattingly, a former paramedic who lives near the pond.

He and other neighbors tried their best to help save the 2-year-old while a bystander made the frantic 911 call.

“We couldn’t figure out how long he was in the water. At that time it didn’t matter,” says Mattingly. “The guy up the road was doing CPR and I was stimulating the feet. You know it was a small child. Tried to get the nerves going. Tried to get the water spit up.”

Paramedics eventually got the little boy’s heart to start beating again. Mattingly says this was a hopeful sign, but when he found out the 2-year-old passed away a couple of days later, he says his heart dropped.

“Our heart goes out the family. They had so much to look forward to, too with the child.”

