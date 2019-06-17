Rescue Squad Awarded New Equipment

The Henderson City-County Rescue Squad was offered a gift that can keep on giving throughout the year.

“This is three or four years worth of equipment we just got at one time,” says Asst. Chief Bryan Coghill, Henderson City-County Volunteer Fire Rescue Squad.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Donated from the Gary Sinise Foundation’s First Responder Outreach and people who have raised money all across the country, the Rescue Squad received more than 52 thousand dollars in brand new equipment for the Henderson City-County Volunteer Fire Rescue Squad.

“It’s just real hard for rescue squads only to get a lot of grants, so when we applied for this one it was a shot in the dark, but they called and it was just an unreal moment where you’re like is this real or not?,” says Coghill.

Among the new pieces, the Jaws of Life, new airbags, cutting tools, and a window saw.

“We actually had two vehicle accidents this weekend and we had to use our older tools, still worked, but these here we would’ve gotten to them faster and got them out quicker,” says Coghill.

“In the long run we’re going to be getting to people a whole lot quicker.”

For Coghill and the rest of the Volunteer Rescue Squad, this is an opportunity to continue saving lives, but with up-to-date equipment.

“It’s truly going to be able to save lives,” says Chris Kuban, Gary Sinise Foundation representative. “This equipment is going to be able to get people out of vehicles and into the hospital quicker so they can get care for them and to be able to have this is truly life changing for the people in this community.”

“I mean that’s 52 thousand dollars worth of equipment sitting right there,” says Coghill. “A lot of people don’t realize why we don’t have updated equipment and it’s reason like that how much things cost.”

The Rescue Squad plans to start training on the equipment within the next few weeks and have it all in service within the next month.

