Request for a Recount Dropped in Evansville City Council Race

The request for a recount in the Evansville City Council Second Ward race has been dropped, Vanderburgh County Chairman Wayne Parke announced Monday. Parke filed the request on November 22 and sought a recount in all 17 precincts of Ward 2.

The petition for a recount was filed after Republican Evansville City Council Candidate Natalie Rascher lost November’s election to longtime Democratic City Councilwoman Missy Mosby by 19 votes.

Since the recount has been dropped, Mosby will serve a fourth term.

JUST IN: Vanderburgh County GOP Chair has dropped the request for a recount in the 2nd Ward city council race between incumbent Missy Mosby and Republican Natalie Rascher @my44news — Noah Alatza 44News (@noahalatza) December 9, 2019

