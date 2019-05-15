Reps Between Alcoa/USW Agree on Extension

Representatives from Alcoa and the United Steelworkers are making progress in reaching a new U.S. master agreement but need time to study proposals and the parties have agreed to extend the deadline. A new deadline has not yet been set. Operations at our facilities are unaffected.

A strike has been averted for the time being between the United Steelworkers and Alcoa nearly to two hours before the deadline.

Just before 10 o’clock Wednesday night, an email confirming progress between representatives from Alcoa and the United Steelworkers.

The emails also adds the two sides are making progress in reaching a new U.S. master agreement. Both sides have agreed they need more time to study proposals and that contracts have been extended beyond the midnight deadline.

A new deadline has not been reached and no timetable on how long the extension will last.

Negotiations started two weeks ago, but the deal was coming down to the wire before the extension between the two parties.

This is the first contract negotiation for the aluminum company since Alcoa Inc., including 1400 people working at the Warrick County plant.

The two sides are divided over employee healthcare, wages but especially pensions.

