Reports Shed on Light on Exhumation of John Dillinger

Newly discharged reports have revealed some insight into the explanation for the exhumation of 1930s gangster John Dillinger.

According to the Health Department, family members of Dillinger signed affidavits requesting exhumation, stating they had reason to doubt that the person shot at Chicago’s Biograph Theater in 1934 might not have been Dillinger.

“Evidence includes the non-match of his eye color, the ear shape, and protrusion from the head, the fingerprints not matching, the existence of a heart condition, and the apparent non-match of anterior teeth,” according to the court documents.

The family wants to know if Dillinger lived past July 22, 1934, and if he wasn’t murdered on that date, they want to know who’s buried at Crown Hill in his tomb.

The method will require removing the body and conducting it for evaluation to a forensic laboratory. During the examination, a bone or bones may be removed, and the remains will be photographed and videotaped.

