Report Suggests Many Hoosiers Can’t Afford Housing

A report shows that affordable housing falls outside the price range for many people in Indiana. People are having to pay more even if they’re making less.

A joint report by prosperity Indiana and the national low-income housing coalition finds Hoosiers need to make more than $16 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.

A minimum wage employee would need to work 88 hours a week to afford an apartment. Many parents say their main priority is making sure their kids have a safe place to live.

If you’re curious about the downtown apartment occupancy rate in Indiana’s biggest city, it sits at 93 percent in Indy, which is down from three years ago.

At least 1300 new units are set to open later this year.

