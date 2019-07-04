Report of Person Pointing Gun at Cars on Indiana Interstate Leads to Chase

Indiana authorities received a call about a person pointing a gun at cars on I-465 in Indianapolis, Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a caller reported a passenger in a red Pontiac pointing a rifle at other vehicles just after midnight.

The Pontiac was spotted by a trooper, who attempted to pull the vehicle over for a broken headlight.

However, the driver took off and the state trooper pursued the car.

At one point, a male passenger bailed out of the moving car and took off running.

In the meantime, the trooper pulled alongside the car. The driver then swerved into the police cruiser, crashing into the passenger side.

The chase ended shortly after the collision. The trooper was able to arrest the driver, Christopher Poindexter, 20.

A woman, who was also in the car, ran away during Poindexter’s arrest.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 officer was then called in to track the two other individuals.

The K-9 officer was able to track down the man who bailed from the vehicle and police arrested Christopher Moore, 22.

According to police, Moore had heroine on him when he was arrested, but they did not find a gun.

Investigators say they have identified the women involved and are working to arrest her.

Comments

comments