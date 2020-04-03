How to Report Coronavirus Fraud

Less than a minute

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana is urging the public to remain vigilant for coronavirus fraud.

Coronavirus fraud could include, but is not limited to:

Anyone selling fake testing kits, treatments, or cures for COVID-19.

Websites seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent COVID-19 charities.

Fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as health insurers seeking personal information.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC or WHO, which may contain malware.

Robocalls offering medical supplies with no intent to deliver.

Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their bank information.

Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19.

Threats to public officials advocating quarantines.

Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies.

Threats to intentionally infect individuals with COVID-19.

The Southern District of Indiana’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa.

To report suspected coronavirus fraud, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

For more information, visit justice.gov/coronavirus.

