CoronavirusIndiana

How to Report Coronavirus Fraud

Adam Kight 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana is urging the public to remain vigilant for coronavirus fraud.

Coronavirus fraud could include, but is not limited to:

  • Anyone selling fake testing kits, treatments, or cures for COVID-19.
  • Websites seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent COVID-19 charities.
  • Fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as health insurers seeking personal information.
  • Phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC or WHO, which may contain malware.
  • Robocalls offering medical supplies with no intent to deliver.
  • Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their bank information.
  • Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19.
  • Threats to public officials advocating quarantines.
  • Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies.
  • Threats to intentionally infect individuals with COVID-19.

The Southern District of Indiana’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa.

To report suspected coronavirus fraud, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

For more information, visit justice.gov/coronavirus.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close