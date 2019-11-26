Repeat Offenders Pose Law Enforcement Problems

Law enforcement officials in the Tri-State are fighting a growing problem that’s putting people’s lives at risk.

It’s a revolving door within the criminal justice system of arrest, release and repeat.

That problem seems to be getting worse in Vanderburgh County: 10, 20, even 30 arrests in some cases–many of them for violent crimes.

Vanderburgh County deputies are finding themselves face to face with the same convicted offenders over and over.

That’s presenting not only a danger to the deputies, but to the public as well.

“After I heard all the intel on this particular individual, I thought, ‘Man, the same old stuff we deal with all the time.'”

For Sheriff Dave Wedding, the capture of Christopher James Norman following a multi-state chase highlighted to him a major problem.

“They get arrested, they get a small sanction against them, they get released, and they go out and recreate crime,” the Sheriff added.

Tasked with enforcing the laws across Vanderburgh County, Sheriff Wedding and his deputies are finding themselves limited in what they can do as the system sends some of the worst back out onto the streets.

“He’s been arrested 19 times since 2013,” Sheriff Wedding said of one offender. “Some of his charges are battery, petition to revoke probation. Another battery, with prior conviction. Battery, strangulation.”

But even those working in the legal side of criminal justice want to make sure those who may need to be put away are, like former Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Stan Levco.

“If it’s maybe a nonviolent crime, you may be looking more to see if you can help the person. But if someone’s got a prior history–a long prior history–of violent crime, I’m looking to take that person out of society for as long as possible,” Levco explained.

Part of the problem? Sheriff Wedding shared a quote that captures his theory that people are more inclined to commit crimes because they’re less afraid of being caught by officers, and of consequences.

“In law enforcement circles, there’s a growing feeling that people are feeling emboldened to act out against police officers,” Wedding illustrated.

And added to that, cases where punishments may not fit relatively serious crimes.

“I think that’s the failure of the system. It shouldn’t be that way. Certainly people deserve a second chance, or maybe even a third chance, but not a fifth, sixth, seventh chance,” Levco added.

30 percent of those arrested in Vanderburgh County are put back behind bars within three years, according to the most recent data from the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Wedding is hoping for tougher state laws he can enforce to keep his deputies–and the public–out of harm’s way.

The sheriff says he’s been working for the past 12 months trying to convince legislators that violent criminals who show they don’t want to change need to be behind bars.



