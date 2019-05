Repairs are underway for a broken traffic signal at Washinton Ave. and Boeke Road.

Drivers are advised to use caution as crews work to remove the damaged equipment.

The stoplight was disabled due to an accident.

Repairs are being made to the traffic signal at Washington Avenue and Boeke Road. Step #1, removing the damaged equipment, is underway. pic.twitter.com/oAgiRQeHmc — City of Evansville (@EvansvilleINGov) May 2, 2019

