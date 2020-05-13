Reopen Evansville Task Force Works to Expand Local Restaurant Capacity

Restaurants around Evansville opened on Monday at 50% capacity as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state of Indiana.

That’s why the Reopen Evansville Task Force is helping local restaurants by working to relax restrictions when it comes to outdoor seating, in an effort to allow the restaurants to serve a larger amount of customers in an open, safe atmosphere.

“Some of the feedback that we have heard from our restaurants is that they would like to have some expanded outdoor seating, because their capacity has decreased from the state orders,” said Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “So right now they’re able to be open at fifty percent capacity, so we are trying to lobby and advocate for an expansion outdoors.”

The task force is following the lead of cities like Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, and Henderson, where plans to accommodate restaurants have been developed.

According to Deputy Mayor Schaefer, a local plan has been developed, but state approvals need to be granted.

