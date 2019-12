REO Speedwagon will perform in Owensboro in 2020.

Announced Friday, the band will perform at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, April 18th at 7PM.

The band has been together since 1972. They have several hit songs, including “Ridin’ The Storm Out”, “Take It On The Run'”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling”, “Roll With The Changes” and others.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10AM. Ticket prices will start at $36.50.

