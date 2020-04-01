Rent Due After Layoffs

Millions of families are carrying financial burdens in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This is leaving many people wondering, ‘Will this virus cost me my home?’ President Trump is suspending all foreclosures and evictions through the end of April since millions of families haven’t received a paycheck for weeks.

“It’s not looking so good,” says Joel Wilson, a Tri-State father. “I’m not going to lie. It’s going to be tight.” Wilson had two steady streams of income prior to this national health crisis. He is hoping he is eligible for some type of relief since it seems the pandemic won’t be ending any time soon. “Nothing can really prepare you for this.”

If you aren’t able to pay your rent or mortgage, financial advisors say it’s best to just talk to your landlord or mortgage lender.

“The bank doesn’t want the home. They want the income coming in. So just work with the bank. Let them know your situation that exists and then typically they will work out a strategy where you can keep the home, they can modify the payments perhaps until the people get back to work and then once they get back to work, it’ll take them a while to catch up,” says Vineyard Financial President Brad Ford.

Due to workers’ reduced hours and a historic spike in u-s layoffs, the department of housing and urban development will suspend all foreclosures and evictions through the end of April. All Tri-State Governors have issued a similar order on the State level.

“If you are in a position where a landlord or your mortgage holder had initiated proceedings since the emergency was declared, you can file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office,” says Betsy DeNardi, Chief Counsel and Director of the Consumer Protection Division for Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

You can dial ‘211’ to find essential services in your community.

You can file a complain with Indiana’s Consumer Protection Division here, Kentucky here, and Illinois here.

