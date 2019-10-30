Renderings of New Apartment Complex Released

A new apartment complex is coming to Evansville. Officials released the following statement during a press conference Wednesday morning:

The City of Evansville has been working with neighbors and stakeholders in the Jacobsville neighborhood to revitalize the area for the last eight years.

The City, through DMD and the Redevelopment Commission, completed the North Main Complete Street in 2017 which resulted in a significant new interest in the area

A new dialysis clinic opened in the former CVS store at North Main and Columbia, creating a new mid-block anchor for the street

In 2018, the former Buehler’s IGA closed and left a large, vacant building standing.

In 2019, we announced the location of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center at Garvin Park adjacent to the historic Bosse Field which will provide a northern anchor to the corridor.

Wednesday’s presentation will explain a project that will repurpose the old Buehler’s IGA lot, creating a new southern anchor.