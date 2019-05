More than 70,000 people are buried within the boundaries of Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville. But of those, only one funeral has ever drawn over 6,000 curious onlookers.

We sat down with the Chris Cooke, Superintendent of City Cemeteries for Evansville, who describes the scene found at Oak Hill in April of 1896, and the story of Evansville’s Gypsy Queen.

