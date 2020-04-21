Remembering Local Entrepreneur John David Engelbrecht

John David Engelbrecht was more than a radio powerhouse. He was on several boards, making an impact on those in the River City.

“There is hardly a place in Evansville that you can look to that hasn’t been touched by John,” says Tim Huelsing, General Manager of Midwest Communications. He knew Engelbrecht. “So involved quietly in a lot of things. He was really the guy who always wanted to help, always open to anyone who needed help, and was always ready to lend a helping hand,” says Huelsing.

He followed his father’s footsteps, turning where he once lived into a place to house several local radio stations. Engelbrecht took on and expanded South Central Communications, the company his father founded. The company-owned stations in the Tri-State along with Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

Huelsing remembers the last conversation he had with Engelbrecht just days before passing away.

“I was very lucky. He called me last Thursday, which was unusual, he didn’t call that often. We had a great talk and he had told me that during this crisis we are having in this country right now, he said I was thinking about you folks up on “The Hill” and how things were doing,” says Huelsing.

Since Indiana’s Stay-At-Home Order had been extended, saying ‘goodbye’ had to be done differently.

Tuesday his loved ones held a private service celebrating Engelbrecht’s life. It was outside on “The Hill” where everyone can stay six feet apart.

