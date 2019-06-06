Remembering the Life of Splish the Otter

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is celebrating the life of a female North American river otter who was euthanized over the weekend after a brief battle with aggressive cancer.

Splish was an elderly but spunky otter that arrived at the zoo in 2002 and became a guest favorite.

44News is told veterinary and animal staff did everything they could, but in the end, the decision was the best for Splish and her well-being.

Splish will be remembered for the way she greeted guest at the exhibit glass with her playful personality.

She leaves behind her littermate, Splash at their habitat in the Children’s Enchanted Forest area.

