Remembering Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick

Outside the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is a beautiful memorial for Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick, who tragically passed away in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Everyone who spoke of Deputy Vick said he made Western Kentucky, and beyond, a much better place.

Supporting, generous, and loving are just a few of the words used by the community to describe the sheriff’s deputy.

One of Vick’s final messages to the students of Hanson Elementary School, where Deputy Vick served as a school resource officer, was one of positivity and encouragement.

“You guys be safe out there,” Vick said in a video message to the students of Hanson Elementary. “Remember, you can do it for me. Wash those hands – Be safe. We can do this.”

“We’re Hanson Hunters. We are team Hopkins, and we are team Kentucky,” Vick went on to say in his message.

Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee spoke fondly in remembrance of Deputy Vick after knowing him for many years and becoming close family friends.

“Whether things were going well or not, he would find the best in things and would find a way to make it fun,” said Judge-Executive McGehee.

McGehee even got to work with Vick while serving as the sheriff for Muhlenberg County.

“He worked for me the entire time that I was sheriff, as a second shift supervisor, and he did a superior job – the people out in the community loved Terry,” McGehee said.

When Judge McGehee found out Deputy Vick died in a car crash Wednesday morning, he went to the scene of the crash right away, comforting Vick’s wife.

“To find out about it was certainly heartbreaking,” said Judge-Executive McGehee. “Yesterday, and last night and today has been difficult for me, and it’s been difficult for our community.”

“We’ve lost – so many people have lost a very good friend,” Judge-Executive McGehee went on to say.

Deputy Vick also did everything he could to protect others and give back.

Serving as a United States Marine and eventually a Sheriff’s Deputy in Muhlenberg and Hopkins Counties, Vick received numerous awards for his efforts.

“He also had received a Medal of Honor from the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association back in 2012, which is the highest honor that the Sheriff’s Association bestows upon an individual,” Judge-Executive McGehee told.

