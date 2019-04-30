Remembering Former Senator Richard Lugar

Dozens of Indianapolis political and civic leaders were paying tribute to former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar. During the ceremony, they placed a memorial wreath beside the sign for the Richard Lugar Plaza next to the city-county building.

Lugar died Sunday at the age of 87. After spending eight years as mayor of Indianapolis he was elected to the U.S. Senate where he would serve from 1977 until 2013.

He was typically a loyal conservative but lost his bid for a 7th Senate term in the 2012 GOP primary after attacks over his reputation for cooperation with Democrats.

The Republican was best known for his work as a foreign policy expert helping to spur the dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons. Politicians have been sharing their thoughts and an outpouring of support for the late senator.

Governor Eric Holcomb says, “Stories of his impact on our lives will be retold in a thousand different ways, by a thousand different people of all walks and vocations over the coming days. now it is our job to pass on the torch that dick Lugar lit.”

Governor Holcomb ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half staff until the day of Lugar’s funeral.

