Remembering First Fall Festival Queen Contest

One Evansville native is remembering the first ever Fall Festival Queen Contest.

For Genevieve Hines, she has nearly nine decades worth of memories on Evansville’s westside.

“It was a good time of life,” says Hines. “I always compare it nowadays, Fall Festival, I always compare that as a small black and white movie compared to a great big carnival now.”

Soon to be 92-years-old this month, Hines has fond memories as a participant in the Fall Festivals first ever Queen Contest.

“It was in 1947–I was 20 years old,” says Hines.

1947 was the year of the festivals Silver Anniversary.

She says she worked on Franklin Street as a young girl and decided to participate on a whim.

“I was just told Doris Buckman came in first and I came in second,” says Hines. “They would hand out these pictures of us girls and at the bottom it would have who you wanted to vote for and that’s how we would vote.”

72 years later, she still thinks back on the contest.

“My costume at the parade was blue taffeta with little silver threads running through it,” says Hines. “It makes me realize really how much of Evansville it is.”

And as the years go by and traditions of Evansville’s Westside continues, Hines has a message for the younger tradition.

“My hope is when they get older they’ll have good memories of what went on in the Westside and was part of it,” says Hines.

Hines says she’s glad to see to see kings in the contest as well.

The 2019 King and Queen Festival was held Tuesday.

