Remembering the Fallen; Tri-State Families Honor Loved Ones

As many people were celebrating the day with festivities, for some in the Tri-State it was more emotional.

“Today is my day to know he’s here with me and I’m enjoying this,” says Patricia Hawes, honoring brother. “I might cry like a baby, but I’m here and you know I’m celebrating him and everybody else on this wall.”

Flowers in hand, Patricia Hawes remembers her older brother.

“I miss him,” says Hawes. “You know I buried him four days after my tenth birthday.”

For Hawes, Memorial Day is much more than just cookouts and traveling. Her brother and hero, Charles A. McDaniels, served in Vietnam. His name is now engraved on the Warrick County Memorial.

“People can come and see it. My family can come and see it. My grandchildren. Then they understand he fought for this,” says Hawes.

A Warrick County Native, McDaniels was 19-years-old when he died in Vietnam while serving in the United States Army. His little sister has honored his life by setting flowers at his memorial for more than two decades.

“I made a promise that every year I would come over here and put flowers on his grave and stuff like that,” says Hawes. “And that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”

The day is a time to honor and celebrate McDaniels and others who made a brave sacrifice to this country.

“This day today for me is Freedom. Love and Freedom,” says Hawes.

She hopes others realize the true importance of Memorial Day.

“Them- the people that fight for our war,” says Hawes. “The people that are over there now. They should celebrate them. You know there’s a lot of people that will never get to see their families. Celebrate what you’ve got now because you never know when it will be too late.”

In Warrick County alone, 153 people died serving ion World War One, World War Two, the Korean War, and Vietnam War combined.

Comments

comments