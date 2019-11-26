Remains of Parker City WWII Soldier Identified

The remains of a World War II soldier from Parker City, Indiana have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday Sgt. Charles G. Ruble, 20, killed during WWI, was accounted for May 31, 2019.

Ruble was a member of the 99th Troop Carrier Squadron, 441st Troop Carrier Group in September 1944. According to DPAA, Ruble died from his injuries sustained in a plane crash several hundred yards inside the German border.

In April 1946, members of the 606th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company recovered eight sets of remains from isolated burials near Zyfflich, Germany, close to the Netherlands border. One set of remains, designated X-2565 Neuville, was buried about 500 yards from a downed C-47 aircraft in a grave marked with an uninscribed wooden cross. U.S. authorities interred X-2565 at what is today the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium after they had been declared unidentifiable.

In June 2018, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Ruble’s remains.

Ruble will be buried on March 2, 2020, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently, there are 72,635 service members still unaccounted for from World War II with approximately 30,000 assessed as possibly recoverable.

Ruble’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the others missing from WWII. Although interred as an “unknown”, his grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

