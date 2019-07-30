Remains of 1930s Gangster to Be Exhumed From Gravesite

The remains of a well-known gangster from the 1930s are set to be exhumed from his Indianapolis gravesite.

According to documents from the state Department of Health, John Dillinger’s nephew, Michael Thompson, applied for a permit to disinter, remove and reinter his remains on June 18th.

Dillinger was part of a gang accused of robbing several banks. He was also charged with the murder of a northern Indiana police officer but was never convicted. Dillinger was shot and killed in 1934 and later buried in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The exhumation of Dillinger’s remains is scheduled for Monday, September 16th at 10 a.m.

It is unknown why Thompson is exhuming his remains.

Comments

comments