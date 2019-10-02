LST 325 Approved to Relocate Downriver

The famous LST 325 in Evansville has been approved to move downriver. Tuesday, city leaders approved the relocation and sublease agreement for the LST.

The commission approved the ship’s relocation to the riverfront where the Tropicana Casino boat used to be located. It locks in an agreement for the next 10 years.

Right now, the LST sits at Marina Pointe but the ship will stay at its new location for free.

Organizers say it will take a while to get the boat moved to its new home but the goal is to have it moved in late April or early May of next year.

