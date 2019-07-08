Relive the 90’s With John Waite at Lincoln Amphitheatre

I ain’t missin’ you at all…but I am, and I bet you are too!

Remember the Saturday afternoons at the skating rink, belting out “When I See You Smile”, at the top of your lungs?

Get ready to return to those sweet, Summer days…

The show of the summer! Kimball International presents John Waite (The Babys, Bad English, solo work) with special guest Henry Lee Summer!

VIP doors @ 4:30, general admission @ 5 p.m., Henry Lee Summer at 6:30 p.m., John Waite @ 7:30 p.m. All times central.Multiplatinum singer-songwriter John Waite’s career has spanned more than 35 years and has seen multiplatinum success, a Grammy nomination, and a couple of number one singles. His success has come as a solo artist (“Missing You”, “Change”), as a member of the classic rockers The Babys (“Isn’t It Time”, “Everytime I Think of You”), and as a part of the late 1980s supergroup Bad English (“When I See You Smile”). Most recently, the title track from his 2011 album Rough & Tumble went number one on Classic Rock radio’s charts.As 2019 unfolds with more live shows and new music in the offing, John Waite continues to forge his own singularly personal path, celebrating the present and engaged by the promise of the future. The story is far from over for the Lancaster, England-born rock star/balladeer/storyteller who was inspired onto his musical path by blues, soul and country along with a deep connection to the Celtic folk music of his homeland.Henry Lee Summer is self-taught on guitar, piano, and drums and is influenced by the best in country, R&B, rock & roll, and blues. He released his first full-length album, Stay with Me, in 1984, selling more than 500,000 copies of it—enough for a Gold certification. CBS records released Time for Big Fun next and then, in 1987, CBS Records released his breakthrough album Henry Lee Summer, which contained his Billboard top 20 and #1 Mainstream Rock song “I Wish I Had a Girl”.

Tickets will sell out, so get yours NOW.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments