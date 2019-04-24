Regulators Reject Vectren’s Proposal for Massive Gas Plant

A proposal for a new gas-fired power plant by Vectren was rejected by regulators Wednesday. Vectren proposed the plant in early 2018 to replace the bulk of its aging, inefficient coal-burning units.

Attorneys for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says that Vectren’s Integrated Resource plan was based on shoddy modeling that rushed energy customers into a large capital investment with little to no consideration of less risky, lower-cost alternatives to the 850-megawatt plant.

The groups also argued that the proposed gas plant was over-built and far exceeded the demand of Vectren’s customers. Consumer parties also noted that the plant would lock consumers into a fossil fuel energy infrastructure for the next 40 years, over the life of the plant, and not allow flexibility to employ conservation and clean energy alternatives.

The proposed plant would’ve been built in Posey County on site of Vectren’s existing AB Brown coal-fired power plant. The project had an estimated cost of nearly $1 billion and was expected to raise energy costs of southern Indiana residents upon completion.

Here is a copy of their decision: 45052-FINAL-ORDER-4-24-19

Comments

comments