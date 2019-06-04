Registration Opens for 43rd Annual Kentucky Governor’s Conference

Early Bird registration is now open for the 43rd Kentucky Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment.

This annual conference offers opportunities to hear about the future of Kentucky’s energy and environmental policies. Attendees receive a chance to engage in networking, participate in discussions, and talk with Kentucky’s environmental leaders. Session topics will include legislative, natural resources and environmental protection issues.

Tickets and information about conference events at the Lexington Convention Center on Friday, September 20th can be found by visiting here.

Courtesy of Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet

