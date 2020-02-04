Registration Open for EPD Citizen’s Academy

Registration is now open for the Evansville Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy.

“The goal of the Citizen’s Academy is to give members of the community an inside look at the various units of the police department and to create better understanding and communication between citizens and police through education,” EPD said on their website.

EPD’s Citizen’s Academy will begin March 3, 2020, and will end on May 19, 2020. Sessions are held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evenings for 12 consecutive weeks.

The program will be held at the CK Newsome Community Center, at 100 E. Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713, in room 118.

You can view an informational brochure with extensive information about the Evansville Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy by clicking here.

A registration form for the program can be found here.

