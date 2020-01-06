Registration Event Monday for MyWater EWSU App

Customers of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will have the chance to help have information and pay bills online.

EWSU Customer Service Representatives will be available at the Civic Center Monday to help customers sign up for the MyWater EWSU App.

The mobile app will let customers pay bills, turn on and off service, report water waste, and other options.

Representatives will be able to show customers how the mobile app works from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If there are any more questions about the app, you can call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846.

Comments

comments