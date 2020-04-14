Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Shares Tips on Staying Healthy During the Pandemic

With stress-eating up and gym workouts down, the coronavirus health crisis is tilting the scales in more ways than one.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Kayla Stanton joined 44News to share some tips on staying healthy as the pandemic plays out.

What Is Something Those at Home Can Do to Make a Healthy Change?

“One of the healthiest things that we can do is not overstress about having to eat perfectly,” Stanton began.

“It’s fun to bake – and that can bring some joy, it can bring some family time,” Stanton continued. “But if we actually look at the risk for chronic disease, people who stress over food-rules and having to do it perfectly all the time are at higher risk.”

“If you want to have healthy habits, bake in small batches – and maybe spend some of that time and energy learning new cooking skills too,” Stanton suggested.

“Cooking dinners, eating with the family, eating at home: that has a tremendous amount of health benefits, and you don’t have tons of baked-goods laying around,” Stanton went on to say. “Plus, you can get the family involved when you cook dinners at home.”

What Can People Do to Prevent “Emotional Eating” From Happening?

“When it comes to emotional eating, a lot of times we’re eating outside of hunger or fullness,” Stanton explained. “If you want comfort, let’s do something that’s going to bring comfort – and if you’re bored, let’s do something that’s going to fix the boredom.”

“When we eat, it has a very temporary sense of satisfaction for those things, but it doesn’t last,” Stanton said. “And then when we overeat, we feel guilty and have a whole host of other problems that come with that stress.”

If Someone Weighs Themselves and Notices a Change, What Is the Best Way to Get Back on Track With Positive Results?

“I can’t stress this enough – do not start a life-altering new diet,” Stanton advised.

“Diets, especially ones that restrict calories, are physically stressful on the body and stressful on the mind,” Stanton continued. “We are just covered in stress right now – kids are home and money is tight. So now is a really great time to start an exercise plan that fits with your life, that fits with your schedule, and to make small steps towards a healthier diet.”

“Most people find if they eat according to hunger and according to fullness and they eat a variety of foods, that weight tends to stay in check,” Stanton explained.

“So giving yourself some grace, maybe not even stepping on the scale right now but just working on changing those habits to better yourself, not necessarily just with the goal of weight loss,” said Stanton.

Watch the Full Interview With Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Kayla Stanton Below:

