Regional Cities Funding Future

The Indiana Regional Cities Initiative launched in 2015 as a way to improve infrastructure in growing areas including here in Southwest Indiana.

Three regions received $42 million from the state and locally, that money helped kick-start several projects in Vanderburgh, Posey, Gibson and Warrick Counties.

However, there’s growing concern about how to pay for those regional projects moving forward because funding for the initiative was not included in this year’s budget plan.

That’s leaving all three regions wondering what happened to the projects that still are not finished.

Fortunately for our area, projects locally will not be impacted by the cuts since the money for our region was already allocated. That being said, future developments could be stalled, taking a toll on the Tri-State.

The $42 million was awarded to go toward economic development projects.

“The majority of the projects are already moving forward in some manner, shape, or form,” said Greg Wathen, Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana. “Whether it be you look at Downtown Post House, you look at the YMCA, the new building on the medical campus.”

Leaders say the program has been a game changer improving the quality of life across the area. Gov. Holcomb said the initiative worked well. However, the funding for regional cities was not included in the Indiana 2019 state budget.

Although this won’t impact the projects that are already in the works, it was a disappointment for some economic development officials who believe the program is powerful.

“In the future, we think this is where economic development is going,” said Wathen. “It will be a transformational model very much focused on talent.”

The funding helped accelerate the timelines for some developments and build new projects in areas.

Among those projects, three are currently in Warrick County.

“One is completed, one is in the works and one is just getting started,” said Steve Roelle, Warrick County Economic Development Department.

The projects are currently underway. Our trails, the Friedman Park event center, all of those are moving forward as is. But the way that I look at it is, it probably means initially a Round Two or Round Three of Regional Cities.”

More than $1.2 billion has been invested in regional cities since the program’s launch.

“After I’ve been able to see the impact here in Warrick County and also around the Tri-State, it’s a shame because it really was a transformative program,” said Roelle.

The initiative was only meant to be in place for one year but it was extended.

Now that it’s ending, another funding plan will have to be passed at the state level before more money to be handed out.

“Hopefully they dust it off and bring it back because I think the success and results really speak for themselves,” said Roelle.

Local leaders say they have until April 2020 to complete all the projects, with an extension on the Friedman Park Event Center in Warrick County.

