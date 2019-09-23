Regency Properties to Celebrate T.J Maxx With Grand Opening

T.J Maxx is moving to Germantown Shopping Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Regency Properties will hold a grand opening ceremony on September 29th

The store offers a wide variety of items from clothes to home goods.

The new T.J. Maxx will be about 22,000 square feet replacing a portion of the former Carson’s store.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the T.J. Maxx Team to our community. The excitement has grown regionally since the opening date was released to the public. We anticipate this to be one of the most successful locations in the Midwest, and possibly nationally, if it follows the success other big box stores have had in our local community. The reputation of T.J. Maxx and their commitment to open a store in Jasper has recently led to other retail stores’ interest in our city. Quality attracts quality and we believe the opening of this store is a significant step for our region. We welcome T.J. Maxx and wish them much success,” stated Jasper, IN Mayor Vonderheide.

Comments

comments